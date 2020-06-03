Dr. Mika has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Mika, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Mika, MD
Dr. Brian Mika, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Mika works at
Dr. Mika's Office Locations
Piedmont Medical Center222 Herlong Ave S, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 328-2401
Piedmont Behavioral Medicine Associates200 Herlong Ave S Ste C, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 323-2775
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthgram
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mica has an excellent bedside manner. Very excellent professional staff. He and his staff helped me when I needed help. Your physical and mental health are the center of their treatment.
About Dr. Brian Mika, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
