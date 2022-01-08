Overview of Dr. Brian Miles, MD

Dr. Brian Miles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Miles works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Prostate Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.