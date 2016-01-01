Dr. Brian Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Miller, DO
Overview of Dr. Brian Miller, DO
Dr. Brian Miller, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Midwestern University|MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Goldberg and So's Office4485 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 105, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (720) 764-6431
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Miller, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hopsital|Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Midwestern University|MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
