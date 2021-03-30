Dr. Brian Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Miller, MD
Dr. Brian Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 874-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760428734
Education & Certifications
- Hannover Medical School
- Downstate University Hospital
- University Of California, Davis
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Binghamton University
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
208 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
