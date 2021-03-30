Overview of Dr. Brian Miller, MD

Dr. Brian Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.