Dr. Brian Milligan, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Milligan, MD
Dr. Brian Milligan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Milligan's Office Locations
-
1
Cambridge Tower A3825 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
KU Neurosurgery - Northland2790 Clay Edwards Dr, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 474-6655
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Milligan removed a pituitary tumor for me almost 5 years ago. He continues to monitor my condition. He is everything you want in a doctor: smart and well educated, kind, and he makes you feel like you are his only patient. He has left Saint Luke’s and it is a grievous loss to that hospital.
About Dr. Brian Milligan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
