Dr. Brian Milligan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Milligan, MD

Dr. Brian Milligan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Milligan works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Milligan's Office Locations

  1
    Cambridge Tower A
    3825 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66103 (913) 588-1227
  2
    KU Neurosurgery - Northland
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr, North Kansas City, MO 64116 (816) 474-6655
  3
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pituitary Tumor
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Secondary Malignancies
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Ear Disorders
Epidural Hematoma
Extradural Hemorrhage
Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Myelopathy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stroke
Surgical Orthodontics
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2019
    Dr Milligan removed a pituitary tumor for me almost 5 years ago. He continues to monitor my condition. He is everything you want in a doctor: smart and well educated, kind, and he makes you feel like you are his only patient. He has left Saint Luke’s and it is a grievous loss to that hospital.
    Janice in KS — Jun 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Milligan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962475145
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Milligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milligan has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

