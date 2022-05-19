Dr. Brian Minnillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minnillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Minnillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Minnillo, MD
Dr. Brian Minnillo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Boston Childrens Hospital
Dr. Minnillo works at
Dr. Minnillo's Office Locations
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The Urology Group - Eastgate4360 Ferguson Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 841-7750Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Minnillo is a smart, caring physician who makes it a point to get to know his patients. His advice is always spot on and I trust his opinion.
About Dr. Brian Minnillo, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Duquesne University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minnillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minnillo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minnillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minnillo works at
Dr. Minnillo has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minnillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Minnillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minnillo.
