Dr. Brian Mirza, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (32)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Mirza, MD

Dr. Brian Mirza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Mirza works at The Mirza Clinics PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mirza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Mirza Clinics PA
    5757 Westheimer Rd Ste 104, Houston, TX 77057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 339-1353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 07, 2019
After many attempts to lose weight on my own, I decided to go for sleeve surgery. Dr Mirza made me feel so comfortable since the first time we met and he is a very competent doctor in what he does. The staff has also been very supportive throughout my journey. I feel like I found me again, the low self esteem is gone and I am more confident than ever! I am now able to run- talking about something I could not do before my surgery. I recommend everyone to consider having your surgery with Dr. Mirza. He will give you a new lease on life.
Rachel DiAngelo — Aug 07, 2019
Photo: Dr. Brian Mirza, MD
About Dr. Brian Mirza, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164522231
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
Fellowship
Residency
  • SAINT ELIZABETH HEALTH CENTER
Residency
Internship
  • Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Damascus
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Damascus U Sch Med
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mirza works at The Mirza Clinics PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mirza’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

