Overview

Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Mitchell works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.