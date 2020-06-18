Overview of Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD

Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Athens Neurological Associates in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.