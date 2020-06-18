Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD
Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Athens Neurological Associates PC1086 1/2 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 353-0606
- 2 1086a Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 353-0606
Athens Neurological Associates1088A Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 353-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Mitchell’s for over three years. He listens to the patients concerns. He is very professional and approachable. His staff, Janice and Tiffany are so personable and helpful. I would recommend him to all patients.
About Dr. Brian Mitchell, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548212475
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.