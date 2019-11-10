Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO
Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO is an Age Management Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Age Management Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Bay Area Pain & Spine Institute13690 E 14th St Ste 230, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 614-9200
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very approachable and knows his stuff. I would highly recommend Dr Mitchell
- Age Management Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1639451149
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
