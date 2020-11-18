Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO
Overview of Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO
Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Mobile Medical Diagnostics801 W 5th Ave Ste 205, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 342-3350
Spokane Ear, Nose & Throat217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 624-2326Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitchell is one of the best ENT doctors in Spokane. I was diagnosed with tonsil cancer this past April. He explained everything and what kind of treatment would be the best for my stage 1 cancer. He is a very compassionate person and answered any questions my wife and I had. We both liked his approach to making this the best possible situation for what I was facing. I would highly recommend him for being honest and having much integrity as a doctor. You can tell he enjoys his job at what he does! Thank you Dr. Mitchell for being the best!
About Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942491196
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
