Overview of Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO

Dr. Brian Mitchell, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Mobile Medical Diagnostics in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.