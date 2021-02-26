See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Brian Montague, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Montague, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Montague works at SDI DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Stern, Drake, Isbell & Associates, P.A.
    4516 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 348-6900
  2. 2
    Shimberg Breast Center
    3030 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-4730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Secondary Malignancies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Breast Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Embolism
Fibromyalgia
Gynecologic Cancer
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Migraine
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pancreatic Cancer
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peritoneal Cancer
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Screenings
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Venous Compression
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Stroke
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Prolapse
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Arterial Dissections With Lentiginosis
Arterial Insufficiency
Arterial Occlusive Disease
Arteriovenous Malformation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Disorders
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Cancer
Blood Clot
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bone Tumor
Brachytherapy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cancer Pain
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract
Carotid Artery Disease
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Celiac Plexus Block
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colon Cancer
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compression Fracture
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Dissecting Aneurysm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
False Aneurysm
Femoral Aneurysm
Fibroadenoma
Food Poisoning
Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hepatocellular Cancer
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hernia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Tumor
Knee Disorders
Lactose Intolerance
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications
Leg Circulation
Leg Pain
Leg Venous Ulcer
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Tumor
Liver Vein Outflow Obstruction
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Tumor
Lymphedema
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Male Breast Cancer
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
May-Thurner Syndrome
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Compression Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Variceal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Excellent doctor. Performed iliac vein angioplasty on me.
    — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Montague, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962504621
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • UCSD
    Internship
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • U Ca Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Montague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montague works at SDI DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Montague’s profile.

    Dr. Montague has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Port Placements or Replacements and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Montague. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montague.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

