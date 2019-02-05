Dr. Brian Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Montgomery, MD
Dr. Brian Montgomery, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fallon, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital and Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
1
Banner Health Clinic-Fallon801 E Williams Ave, Fallon, NV 89406 Directions (775) 867-7770Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
2
Carson Urologists- Carson City1425 Vista Ln, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 883-1030Monday8:00am -Tuesday8:00am -Friday8:00am -
3
Carson Urologists1677 Lucerne St, Minden, NV 89423 Directions (775) 883-1030Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montgomery is excellent he listens and is caring i trust him.
About Dr. Brian Montgomery, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356788301
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montgomery speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
