Dr. Brian Moore, MD

Oncology
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Moore, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at NOMC UROLOGY 4TH FLOOR in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation CAR
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4080
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 875-2828
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ochsner Health System
    1516 Jefferson Hwy Fl 2, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
ENT Cancer
Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
ENT Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr Moore is an outstanding surgeon and expert ENT specialist. Always spends adequate time during visits and answers all questions and concerns. He communicates very well and has a very pleasant personality. I highly recommend him.
    Gary Magnusson — Mar 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brian Moore, MD
    About Dr. Brian Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548248552
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

