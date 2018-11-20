See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Bedford, IN
Dr. Brian Moore, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Moore, MD

Dr. Brian Moore, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bedford, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Ramesh B. Kalari MD Sc in Bedford, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ramesh B. Kalari MD Sc
    2520 Q St, Bedford, IN 47421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 330-0303
  2. 2
    Neurology Specialists PC
    813 W 2ND ST, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 330-0303
  3. 3
    Ascension St. Vincent Dunn
    1600 23rd St, Bedford, IN 47421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 330-0303
  4. 4
    Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
    2900 16th St, Bedford, IN 47421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 330-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greene County General Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 20, 2018
    Dr. Moore is a very good doctor. He takes time and listens and explains. A doctors office is the sum of all its parts. In my last visit they somehow skipped me and I waited for over an hour. After I pointed it out they took me right in. When Dr. Moore came in the first thing he did was to sit down and apologize. "We made a mistake," then explained and apologized again. Having been in customer service, this was excellent customer service. We all make mistake, how we deal with them matters.
    Jonathan in Bloomfield, IN — Nov 20, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Brian Moore, MD
    About Dr. Brian Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871554527
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
