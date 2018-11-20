Dr. Brian Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Moore, MD
Dr. Brian Moore, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bedford, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
-
1
Ramesh B. Kalari MD Sc2520 Q St, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 330-0303
-
2
Neurology Specialists PC813 W 2ND ST, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 330-0303
-
3
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn1600 23rd St, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 330-0303
-
4
Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital2900 16th St, Bedford, IN 47421 Directions (812) 330-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Greene County General Hospital
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore is a very good doctor. He takes time and listens and explains. A doctors office is the sum of all its parts. In my last visit they somehow skipped me and I waited for over an hour. After I pointed it out they took me right in. When Dr. Moore came in the first thing he did was to sit down and apologize. "We made a mistake," then explained and apologized again. Having been in customer service, this was excellent customer service. We all make mistake, how we deal with them matters.
About Dr. Brian Moore, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1871554527
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.