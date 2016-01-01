See All Ophthalmologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Brian Morgan, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Morgan, MD

Dr. Brian Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital and Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Morgan works at Britton Vision Associates in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Fairview, OK.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Britton Vision Associates
    14701 N SANTA FE AVE, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 752-2733
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia L. Vaughan MD PC
    609 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 418-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Fairview Regional Medical Center
    523 E State Rd, Fairview, OK 73737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 752-2733
  4. 4
    Summit Medical Center
    1800 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 359-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Fairview Regional Medical Center
  • Norman Regional Hospital
  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Brian Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083617054
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

