Dr. Brian Morgan, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Morgan, MD
Dr. Brian Morgan, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MD Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Utah Spine Care - Alpine Spine - Layton1916 Layton Hills Pkwy Ste 250, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-5986Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mountain West Surgery Center1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-5985
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan and staff went above and beyond to help me through the long process of an L-5 S-1 discectomy...Furthermore he was willing to listen to me and my concerns and took a personal interest in my climb back to good health...I would highly recommend Dr. Morgan and his staff for anyone dealing with chronic back pain....
About Dr. Brian Morgan, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598873283
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago
- Charleston Area Medical Center
- MD Marshall University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
