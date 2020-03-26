Overview of Dr. Brian Morris, MD

Dr. Brian Morris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.