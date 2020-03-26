Dr. Brian Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Morris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Comprehensive Health Program100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-3661
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient for 8 years. He is the kindest, most brilliant and knowledgeable diagnostician I have ever met. He is also way ahead of the curve regarding healthy alternatives to traditional medicine.
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
