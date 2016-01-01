Dr. Brian Mulhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mulhall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Mulhall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1720013832
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- St. Clare Hospital
Dr. Mulhall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulhall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mulhall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mulhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulhall has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulhall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulhall.
