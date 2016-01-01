See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Brian Mulhall, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Mulhall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Mulhall works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Mulhall, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1720013832
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Mulhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulhall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulhall works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mulhall’s profile.

    Dr. Mulhall has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulhall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulhall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

