Dr. Brian Mulherin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulherin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Mulherin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Mulherin, MD
Dr. Brian Mulherin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Logansport Memorial Hospital, Riverview Health and Witham Health Services.
Dr. Mulherin works at
Dr. Mulherin's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology of Indiana8301 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6600
-
2
Hematology Oncology of Indiana1025 Michigan Ave, Logansport, IN 46947 Directions (574) 753-9000
-
3
Hematology Oncology of Indiana2505 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 483-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulherin?
Dr Mulherin takes time to fully explain conditions and courses of expected treatment. He is professional as well as personable and makes me feel confident that I’m getting the best possible care
About Dr. Brian Mulherin, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922034156
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulherin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulherin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulherin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulherin works at
Dr. Mulherin has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulherin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulherin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulherin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulherin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulherin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.