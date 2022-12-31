Overview of Dr. Brian Mulherin, MD

Dr. Brian Mulherin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Logansport Memorial Hospital, Riverview Health and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Mulherin works at Hematology Oncology of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Logansport, IN and Lebanon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.