Dr. Brian Mulrooney, MD

Ophthalmology
2.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Mulrooney, MD

Dr. Brian Mulrooney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Mulrooney works at Vision America Of Huntsville in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Athens, AL and Hartselle, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mulrooney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Eye Care of the South Inc.
    1150 Eagletree Ln Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 325-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Specialty Institute
    1207 E Forrest St, Athens, AL 35613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 216-5860
  3. 3
    Retina Specialty Institute
    301 Pine St NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-8801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 20, 2019
    I was very pleased with Dr. Mulrooney and his staff. I had a reaction to the drops and he changed them and continue to monitor me. They were very patient and thorough. My eyes have healed well and I am very pleased by the surgery and the post op care. I am very thankful to the doctor and the office staff for the wonderful care. Marina Prucha
    Marina Prucha — Aug 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Mulrooney, MD
    About Dr. Brian Mulrooney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013028380
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

