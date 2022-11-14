Dr. Brian Muska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Muska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Muska, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Gastroenterology2359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 717-2600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Duly Health and Care1300 N Arlington Heights Rd, Itasca, IL 60143 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Muska is patient, kind, professional, and thorough. Would absolutely recommend!
About Dr. Brian Muska, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Gastroenterology
