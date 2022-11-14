Overview

Dr. Brian Muska, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Muska works at Duly Health and Care in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Itasca, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.