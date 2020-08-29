Overview of Dr. Brian Myre, MD

Dr. Brian Myre, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Myre works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.