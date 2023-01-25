Overview of Dr. Brian Najarian, MD

Dr. Brian Najarian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Najarian works at Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Sandwich, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.