Dr. Brian Najarian, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Najarian, MD

Dr. Brian Najarian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

Dr. Najarian works at Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Sandwich, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Najarian's Office Locations

    Cape Cod Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine Pc
    130 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 775-8282
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, PC
    18 Route 6A Bldg 2, Sandwich, MA 02563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital
  • Falmouth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr Najarian was thorough and not rushed at all. He was thoughtful, kind and helpful.
    Dan from East Orleans — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Brian Najarian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285806067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts Medical Center/New England Baptist
    Residency
    • The Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
