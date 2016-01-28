See All Interventional Cardiologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Brian Negus, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Brian Negus, MD

Dr. Brian Negus, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Negus works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Negus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brian Negus, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1689673998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex SW Med Sch
    Residency
    • U Tex SW Med Sch
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Negus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Negus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Negus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Negus works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Negus’s profile.

    Dr. Negus has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Negus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

