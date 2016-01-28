Overview of Dr. Brian Negus, MD

Dr. Brian Negus, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Negus works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.