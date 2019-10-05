Overview

Dr. Brian Ng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Ng works at Bayfront Digestive Diseases in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.