Dr. Brian Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Ng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and Upmc Northwest.
Dr. Ng works at
Locations
Bayfront Digestive Diseases100 Peach St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 456-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ng was very kind and had taken the time to answer all of my questions before and after my procedure. The staff was friendly and professional. There’s was no waiting. I was in and out.
About Dr. Brian Ng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659345387
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.