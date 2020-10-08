Dr. Norouzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Norouzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Norouzi, MD
Dr. Brian Norouzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Norouzi's Office Locations
Ashok J. Kar M.d. Inc.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 402, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 547-5741
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Norouzi is an excellent physician and surgeon. He has operated on me twice. First in 2007 and again in 2019. He is a very nice man with an excellent bed side manner. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Brian Norouzi, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912983818
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norouzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norouzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norouzi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norouzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Norouzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norouzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norouzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norouzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.