Dr. Brian Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Norris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Conway Regional Health System and Saline Memorial Hospital.
Arkansas Cardiology9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 600, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 483-0916
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Conway Regional Health System
- Saline Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Norris did a great job on my husbands pacemaker. He always had a smile when he greeted you. We were strangers to him but not treated as one.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1720003031
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
