Dr. Brian Norris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Conway Regional Health System and Saline Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Norris works at Arkansas Cardiology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.