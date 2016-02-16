See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Brian Novack, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Novack, MD

Dr. Brian Novack, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Novack works at Beverly Hills Medical Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Novack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Medical Inc
    414 N Camden Dr Ste 1010, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 888-8818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Brian Novack, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1235262999
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Novack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Novack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Novack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Novack works at Beverly Hills Medical Center in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Novack’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Novack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

