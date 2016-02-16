Dr. Brian Novack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Novack, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Novack, MD
Dr. Brian Novack, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Novack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Novack's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Medical Inc414 N Camden Dr Ste 1010, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 888-8818
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novack?
Doctor Brian Novack is fantastic, a true artist in plastic surgery. I would not let anybody touch my face but Dr. Novack.
About Dr. Brian Novack, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1235262999
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novack works at
Dr. Novack speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Novack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.