Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD

Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Nussenbaum works at Washington University OTO in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Nussenbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Nussenbaum's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Nussenbaum

    About Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487670600
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nussenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nussenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nussenbaum works at Washington University OTO in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Nussenbaum’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

