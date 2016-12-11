Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD
Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Where does one start (or stop) when describing the best of the best? Dr. Nussenbaum is outstanding at what others are merely mediocre. His intelligence, bedside manner, patient respect, caring, competence, willingness to listen and share his time, personality, pre and post surgery contact, professionalism, education, ability to put at ease those who are entrusted to his care... are off the charts. I cannot begin to describe how elated and blessed I am to have Dr. Nussenbaum treat me.
About Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Nussenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nussenbaum accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nussenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nussenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.