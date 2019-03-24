Dr. Brian O'Byrne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian O'Byrne, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian O'Byrne, MD
Dr. Brian O'Byrne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ammon, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Byrne's Office Locations
- 1 1490 Midway Ave, Ammon, ID 83406 Directions (208) 932-2789
Hospital Affiliations
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
excellent surgeon but has zero bedside manner He does Not treat you like a patient would like to be treated
About Dr. Brian O'Byrne, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1801896717
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
