Dr. O'Halloran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian O'Halloran, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian O'Halloran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sun City Center, FL.
Locations
Optum-Sun City Center787 Cortaro Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 634-2500
Amicus Medical Centers of Coral Ridge3471 N Federal Hwy Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 630-0311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always believe that he cares. Knowledgeable, professional, and compassionate. Great family physician!
About Dr. Brian O'Halloran, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427085687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Halloran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Halloran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Halloran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Halloran.
