Dr. Brian Ohea, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Stony Brook, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Ohea, MD

Dr. Brian Ohea, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Ohea works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Puncture Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ohea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Associates in Obgyn
    3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 638-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Puncture Aspiration
Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Puncture Aspiration

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2017
    Dr. Brian O'Hea is not only a great Surgeon, he's an amazing doctor. He not only did a wonderful job with my breast surgery, he also discovered a Very critical medical issue that needed immediate medical attention, and followed me every step to make certain I received that care. I can say with absolute certainty that Dr. O'Hea saved my life. Could anyone ask for a better doctor ?
    DORIS COSTA in Shirley, NY — Dec 18, 2017
    About Dr. Brian Ohea, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982623948
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Ohea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ohea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ohea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ohea works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ohea’s profile.

    Dr. Ohea has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Puncture Aspiration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

