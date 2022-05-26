See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Brian Organ, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Organ, MD

Dr. Brian Organ, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Organ works at Atlanta Surgery Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Organ's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Surgery Associates
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1430, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 221-1095
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Surgical Solutions
    285 Boulevard NE Ste 620, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 588-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Constipation
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholelithiasis
Colon Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Megacolon
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2022
    The first thing about Dr Organ is that he cares about his patients. He is not only a highly skilled surgeon but he is also compassionate. He took time to explain clearly what the surgery entailed and came afterward to tell me what he had done and what I should do to fully recover as quickly as possible. I had laparoscopic surgery, which Dr Organ had a lot of experience with, and I was totally confident and knew that I was in the hands of the best surgeon and the best team assembled around him. My surgery was intended to repair two inguinal hernias but Dr Organ also « fixed » several abdominal adherences which were the result of previous surgeries. I cannot be more pleased with the outcome of my surgery.
    Rosine Sauvage — May 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brian Organ, MD
    About Dr. Brian Organ, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215015672
    Education & Certifications

    • 1984-86
    • Emory University Affiliated Hospital
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • Southern Methodist University
