Dr. Brian Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Orr, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Orr, MD
Dr. Brian Orr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Orr works at
Dr. Orr's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orr?
About Dr. Brian Orr, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1437478146
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr works at
Dr. Orr has seen patients for Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.