Dr. Brian Orr, MD

Oncology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Orr, MD

Dr. Brian Orr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Orr works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis

Endometriosis
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Nausea
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Excision of Cervix
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Vulvar Cancer
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Colporrhaphy
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Endocervical Curettage
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Laparotomy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vulvectomy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Brian Orr, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1437478146
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orr works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Orr’s profile.

    Dr. Orr has seen patients for Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Orr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

