Overview of Dr. Brian Osgood, MD

Dr. Brian Osgood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Osgood works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.