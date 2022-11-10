Overview of Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD

Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.



Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Myelopathy and Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.