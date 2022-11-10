Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD
Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. O'Shaughnessy's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Midtown Neurosurgery2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Shaughnessy?
Stellar clinician and surgeon. Unparalleled conduct and compassion. I would insist on O’Sahughnessy for any loved one.
About Dr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245405661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shaughnessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has seen patients for Scoliosis, Myelopathy and Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Shaughnessy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shaughnessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.