Overview of Dr. Brian Padrta, MD

Dr. Brian Padrta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Padrta works at Northwest Orthopaedics Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.