Dr. Brian Padrta, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (37)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Padrta, MD

Dr. Brian Padrta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.

Dr. Padrta works at Northwest Orthopaedics Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Padrta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists P.s.
    212 E Central Ave Ste 140, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 465-1300
  2. 2
    Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists/ South
    601 W 5th Ave Ste 500, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 344-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 24, 2023
    I have been a patient since 2016 and have been treated very well. Surgeries went perfect! As always, the staff is very helpful
    Roger Thomason — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Brian Padrta, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639146285
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • Or Health Science University Hospital
    Internship
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Padrta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padrta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padrta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padrta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padrta works at Northwest Orthopaedics Specialists in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Padrta’s profile.

    Dr. Padrta has seen patients for Limb Pain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padrta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Padrta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padrta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padrta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padrta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

