Dr. Brian Page, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Page, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Advanced Pain Management20325 N 51st Ave Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 466-6350Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Pain Management6560 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 318-5774
Advanced Pain Management2701 N 16th St Ste 111, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (480) 620-1687Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Pain Management815 E Warner Rd Ste 104, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (623) 466-6350Tuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Pain Management3233 W Peoria Ave Ste 106, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (623) 466-6350Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Pain Management14811 W Bell Rd Ste 103, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 295-4910
Advanced Pain Management15255 N 40th St Ste 131, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 466-6350Tuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Pain Management4140 N 108th Ave Ste 134, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 295-4901Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Pain Management4425 E Agave Rd Ste 152, Phoenix, AZ 85044 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Pain Management3035 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 135, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (623) 466-6350Tuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
North Central3201 W Peoria Ave Ste D804, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (623) 466-6350
East Valley604 W Warner Rd Ste B3, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (623) 466-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AvMed
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
All my visits or appts are awesome!!! Dr. Page is a really cool doctor who is also trustworthy and has been giving injections for years now and will remain only with Dr. Page. I never had any problems at all ever and all my injections are always professionally well done. I even love everyone in the front desk, my PA Debra and also all the nurses who handle my IVs. The environment is like very friendly, polite and totally love communicating with everyone. I understand that Dr. Page can’t always greet everyone of his patients but he sometime does to me whenever I have my injections after lunch or if it’s not too bz in the clinic. Dr. Page is the best Pain Management Doctor I ever had and will definitely remain with him since my condition is a lifetime. Everyone is AMAZING, CARING and PROFESSIONAL at Dr. Page’s Advanced Pain Management. I will DEFINITELY RECOMMEND Dr. Brian Page when needed. Shalom??
- Anesthesiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245219336
- University Kans School Med
- Okla State University Tulsa Regl Med Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Page has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.