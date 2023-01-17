Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Page, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Page, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Page works at
Locations
-
1
UBMD Internal Medicine & Subspecialty, Amherst Office1020 Youngs Rd Ste 110, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 961-9900
-
2
Suburban Dialysis Center705 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 710-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Page?
He truly is one of the kindest professionals. Never rushes you and goes over everything in details and is up to date on all aspects of your care. I always tell everyone who my Cardiologist is and highly recommend him
About Dr. Brian Page, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1700028933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Page works at
Dr. Page has seen patients for Ventricular Fibrillation and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Page on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.