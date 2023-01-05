Overview of Dr. Brian Palafox, MD

Dr. Brian Palafox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Palafox works at Orange County Thoracic And Cardiovascular Surgeons in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Partial Lung Collapse and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.