Overview of Dr. Brian Parker, MD

Dr. Brian Parker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Tennessee Urology Associates in Powell, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN and Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.