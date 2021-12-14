Dr. Brian Parnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Parnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Parnes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Windermere, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Orlando health urology physicians group13528 Summerport Village Pkwy, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (321) 841-2020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Osceola Regional Medical Center700 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 876-1968
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Parnes is amazing. Unlike most Dr's, he has a personality. I was nervous prior to surgery and he cracked jokes and make me feel comfortable. His assistant was amazing as well. I had surgery in Windermere at his office. Highly recommend.
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University of South Alabama|University of South Alabama Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll
