Overview of Dr. Brian Parsley, MD

Dr. Brian Parsley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Parsley works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Bursitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.