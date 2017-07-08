Dr. Brian Patz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Patz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Patz, MD
Dr. Brian Patz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Patz's Office Locations
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-2464
Huntsville Pediatric Associates2004 Airport Rd SW Ste 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 888-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could rate Dr. Patz 20 stars. He is an amazing pediatrician. He is caring, kind, funny! Not only does he put the child at ease, but also the parents. I cannot recommend him high enough.
About Dr. Brian Patz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
