Overview

Dr. Brian Payne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Payne works at Cardiology Consultants in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL and Jay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.