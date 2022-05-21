See All General Surgeons in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Brian Pellini, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (30)
Map Pin Small Doylestown, PA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Pellini, MD

Dr. Brian Pellini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.

Dr. Pellini works at Bux Mont Oncology Hematology in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Dr. Yi Huang, MD
Megan Nichols, CRNP
Dr. Pellini's Office Locations

    Bux Mont Oncology Hematology
    Bux Mont Oncology Hematology
599 W State St Ste 302, Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 345-2200
    Doylestown Surgery Center
    Doylestown Surgery Center
593 W State St Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-7195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2022
    Dr Pellini did triple hernia surgery on me and it is literally a miracle. Within a week I have zero pain and am better than ever after living in agony for over 15 years. Truly an inspired Surgeon.
    Mark Hinkel — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Pellini, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972632198
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Pellini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pellini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pellini works at Bux Mont Oncology Hematology in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pellini’s profile.

    Dr. Pellini has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

