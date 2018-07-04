Dr. Brian Perlmutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Perlmutter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
Cardiac Care Consultants13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 300, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-2484
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 305, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Permutter installed two stents last week his performance was outstanding. I had minimal discomfort and no pain. The procedure was performed at the Del Web hospital in Sun City West. The staff at the hospital were also very caring and outstanding in their performance.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851479380
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
