Overview

Dr. Brian Perlmutter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Perlmutter works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.