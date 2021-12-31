Dr. Brian Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Perry, MD
Dr. Brian Perry, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, South Texas Health System Edinburg and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Perry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
-
1
UT Health Rio Grande Valley3804 S Jackson Rd Ste 1, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 296-3001
-
2
Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 450-9000
-
3
Edinburg Regional Medical Center1102 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 296-2701
-
4
Phillips Gastroenterology615 Camelot Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 296-2701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
Dr Perry is amazing. He has performed multiple surgeries on my ear. I consider him the best ear surgeon in the US
About Dr. Brian Perry, MD
- Neurotology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1619915832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.