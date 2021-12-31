See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Brian Perry, MD

Neurotology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Perry, MD

Dr. Brian Perry, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, South Texas Health System Edinburg and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Perry works at UT Health Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT Health Rio Grande Valley
    3804 S Jackson Rd Ste 1, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-3001
  2. 2
    Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus
    903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9000
  3. 3
    Edinburg Regional Medical Center
    1102 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-2701
  4. 4
    Phillips Gastroenterology
    615 Camelot Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-2701
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Brian Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619915832
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
