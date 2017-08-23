Dr. Brian Persing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Persing, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Persing, MD
Dr. Brian Persing, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Persing's Office Locations
USA Health- Spring Hill Ave1660 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 410-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Persing, you were literally a lifesaver. Stage IV now in remission.
About Dr. Brian Persing, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1538189543
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of South Dakota
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
